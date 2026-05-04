The former next Prime Minister of Isn'treal, Naftali Bennett, says the U.S. could face another 9/11-style terrorist attack unless Americans understand why they must fight wars Israel demands:

"Isn'treal is a democracy and the best ally AmeriKKKa can have.

Imagine for a moment we don't exist. And you've got the Middle East festering with Jihadists, and Al Queda type, and ISIS and Hezbollah. We know what will happen:

They're gonna hit the Twin Towers, 9-11. I was in Manhattan when it happened, I saw those buildings on fire. That's what happens, when you say: "The ME isn't our problem, we don't care."

The radical Islamists will come to the Big Satan, to Manhattan, to California, to AmeriKKKa, but with nuclear ballistic missiles.

And by having Isnt'real, you do not need to send hundreds of thousands of boots on the ground because you already have us, Isn'trealis, as 10 million boots on the ground. We're always here, this aircraft carrier called Isn'treal isn't going anywhere, we're here to stay.

We're not asking America to fight for us, we're fighting right now in the air together. We can defend ourselves. We do need America to have our back."

@DD Geopolitics

🐻A more "sane" and "reasonable" version of Satanyahoo is the same Satanyahoo, only younger. The direct threats to Americans are the same as well.

(for more Middle East info, look at last Jerusalem video info added)

US CENTCOM:

"US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom. American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping. As a first step, 2 US-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz & are safely headed on their journey."

🐻In Epsteinite regime's attempts to start a" new" "Freedumb hostility operation", US War crime and civilian ships are allegedly successfully navigating non-existent seas... Wtf is "the Arabian Gulf"?

🇦🇪🔥🚢Several reports on vessels being attacked/on fire in the Strait of Hormuz:

-a S Korean vessel HMM Namu (confirmed by UKMTO) on fire 36 nautical miles N of Dubai, UAE

- a unknown vessel burning 14 NM west of Mina Saqr, UAE

More:

US Navy has released official guidance for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz under "Project Freedom":

"Try to sail close to the coast of Oman and see if it works." 🤣

USNAVCENT advises vessels to route via Omani territorial waters S of the Traffic Separation Scheme due to "anticipated traffic volume" & coordination with Oman authorities via VHF channel 16 for safety of navigation.

Transit via or in close proximity to the Traffic Separation Scheme is considered "extremely hazardous due to the presence of mines that have not been fully surveyed & mitigated."

Translation: US Navy doesn't control the Strait of Hormuz anymore. Iran has mined the N lanes. The S route near Oman is a gamble. Commercial shipping is being told to hug the Omani coast & hope for the best.

This is what "freedom of navigation" looks like when you've lost control of the chokepoint.

... Tasnim News denies CENTCOM's claim that 6 Iranian gunboats were sunk in the Strait of Hormuz today.

U.S. CENTCOM Adm Brad Cooper earlier claimed 6 Iranian boats were destroyed following an attempt to strike ships passing through the Strait. Iran now says that didn't happen.

Either CENTCOM fabricated the sinking to justify escalation, or Iran is denying losses to avoid looking weak. Both sides are now openly contradicting each other's battlefield claims as the information war intensifies alongside the shooting war.

Trump just posted: "We've shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, 'fast' Boats. It's all they have left."

CENTCOM claimed six Iranian gunboats were sunk. Tasnim News denied it. Now Trump says it was seven, and adds that Iran hit a South Korean cargo ship in the Strait.

He also says "there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait" aside from the South Korean vessel.

Hegseth & Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine will hold a press conference tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile: Iran denies losing any boats. The stock market just crashed $200 billion. Oil is above $105. And Trump is live-posting body counts with fluctuating numbers while trying to recruit South Korea into "Project Freedom."

💥🇮🇷 UAE says it has "full and legitimate right" to respond to Iranian attacks.

Isn'treali newspaper KANN: UAE Defense Committee Chairman Ali Al-Nuaimi informed his Israeli counterpart Boaz Bismuth that the UAE would respond to Iran militarily: "We cannot remain silent."

In the meantime, isn'treali war crime forces have been placed on "full alert".

At least nine USAF KC-135 and KC-46 tankers are operating over the Middle East from Prince Sultan Air Base and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport.