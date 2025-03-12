BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Russian Iskander strike on the Druzhba Hotel in Krivoy Rog
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • 1 month ago

💥 Iskander strike on the Druzhba Hotel in Krivoy Rog

As we know from all the previous times, "hotel" in these cases is usually an euthemism for "merc base"

Adding: 

Arms deliveries to Ukraine via the Yasenka hub in Poland have returned to previous levels, the Polish Foreign Ministry reported. 

A week ago, Tusk said that American supplies to Kiev had stopped going through this hub.

Adding: 

Ukrainian General in Charge of “North” Group Resigns Amid Russian Breakthrough

Lieutenant General Dmytro Krasilnikov, commander of Ukraine’s “North” operational group, has announced his resignation.

Krasilnikov told the media that he was dismissed by Syrsky on March 7—just before Russian forces broke through Ukrainian defenses in the Kursk region via a gas pipeline route, leading to the collapse of the frontline in that sector.

However, he stated that he was not given a specific reason for his dismissal.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy