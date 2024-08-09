BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Our Genocide Is Their Entertainment Examining Israel s Disgusting Pro-Torture Justification (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
108 views • 8 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Majority Report w/ Sam Seder

https://youtu.be/BnjQfHK5YmQ?si=KoNQqRCPjBv1uQiQ

Aug 9, 2024 #SamSeder #EmmaVigeland #MajorityReport

Diana Buttu, Palestinian analyst and former legal advisor to the Palestine Liberation Organization, discusses the recent unrest in Israel after Israeli soldiers were detained for allegedly assaulting Palestinian prisoners.

https://x.com/dianabuttu


Diana Buttu and Emma then step right into the continuing horrors unfolding in Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestine, parsing through the evolving story on the public and political backlash to Israel’s attempt to detain and question 9 soldiers alleged of gang-raping captives, and looking at the massive scale of Israel’s torture camp where this took place. Next, Buttu walks through the expansive reports on Israel’s torture regime against Palestinians, with a particular focus on its motive of pure revenge and dehumanization, before briefly touching on the Israeli government/military’s tacit acceptance of the fascist violence erupting against them.


https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm


#SamSeder #EmmaVigeland #MajorityReport #politics #news


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
