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New York City Covid-19 Bureaucracy, Corruption and Nannystate.
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40 views • September 28, 2021
Posted 28September2021 Louis Rossmann "it's all one big shittest, and we failed":
for all of the regulations that hamper business and hamper the quality of life of residents in New York City, for all of the work and effort that our local government goes through to be our mother and our father, nothing was done when people started building sheds in the middle of the street. No one thought this was unsafe or a bad idea. what a joke
Regulations, Health Department, New York City, Building Department, Covid-19 Bureaucracy,
for all of the regulations that hamper business and hamper the quality of life of residents in New York City, for all of the work and effort that our local government goes through to be our mother and our father, nothing was done when people started building sheds in the middle of the street. No one thought this was unsafe or a bad idea. what a joke
Regulations, Health Department, New York City, Building Department, Covid-19 Bureaucracy,
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