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Deep Inside the Satanic Cabal, World Agenda, Leadership Structure, Rituals w/ Jessie Czebotar 3of3
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229 views • October 11, 2020
Sarah Westall

See Part 1: https://youtu.be/4zHMy39LtqQ
See Part 2: https://youtu.be/6IMy8KmVAyg

Jessie Czebotar, a courageous Chaplain who has done extensive work helping people who suffer from trauma to heal, joins the program. Jessie currently also works with organizations to hunt down human traffickers and free children from abusive hellish situations. She is uniquely qualified for this as she was raised to be the successor to one of the mothers of Darkness. The Mothers of Darkness are known to be the highest level of the illuminati or as she calls it “the System”. People also call this group the Cabal, deep state, or the Brotherhood.

Her childhood consisted of rigorous training preparing her for leadership in that system. As such, she has seen this Satanic group from the inside like no one else who has ever come forward to expose their inner workings.

The most important thing to take from this interview is to further your understanding of how this Luciferian group operates and what they believe. Even if you do not believe any of this, they do. Without understanding what they believe and how they operate, it’s impossible to understand why they do what they do and how to dismantle and neuter their grip on society.

Learn more about Jessie Czebotar @ https://illuminatethedarkness.com/jessie-czebotar/

Join Patreon and see my exclusive with Jessie Czebotar at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

Also, those who support my channel may also receive a free $50 gift card for Zeolite, 10% off C60 gel caps and many other discounts and exclusives!

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
trumpchildrenchemtrailsisraeldiseaseswarnwoprogramfirestunnelssarah westallsatanic cabaljessie czebotarworld agendabiochemical weapons
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