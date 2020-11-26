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"The Master Key To The Mystery Of The Universe & Occultism" ~ AKOS MONDOVICI [Age Of Truth TV]
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32 views • November 26, 2020
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THE MASTER KEY TO THE MYSTERY OF THE UNIVERSE!!!
FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS - IT´S GOIN´ TO BE A BUMBY RIDE!
That is certainly the case about this fascinating, informative, mind-boggling and extremely intense and Eye-opening episode of AGE OF TRUTH TV with our guest, AKOS MONDOVICI from Timișoara, Romania. Interviewed by Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Akos Mondovici studied automatics and mathematics and graduated from the UNIVERSITY OF POLITEHNICA from Timisoara, Romania. Mathematical modeling of a system and automation. A sharp mathematical mind, who went down discovery lane, studying Kabbalism, Science, Quantum Physics, M-theory, Psychology, Numerology, Symbolism, Masonry, Crystals and nature bio-communication and luminescence (colors), Religions as theology and mathematics and modeling.
Akos Mondovici is a also a musician and performer, and have been a bass-player and singer in several bands, and his main hobby has always been frequency and music.
Akos writes: "I always thought, that music has more to it, than just the "surface" variables we use, so I built my own studio and started experimenting with sound. I am a truth seeker and got in 999 subjects from ancient civilizations, to almost all conspiracy theories. After that I got into more concrete stuff as M-theory and String Theory with quantum mathematical modeling. After 7 years of studying these subjects, I realized that everything is a story and the variables, what we work with, has to have a different approach, a simplistic understanding, that encompasses the all, ready to be expanded as symbols (Da Vinci Code). I never renounced the research, even if it got me into uncharted territory. I kept all this to myself, until I really was sure, that the information I stumbled upon, can be verified and made use of in real life, but also in the realm of thought. I consider myself a lone wolf researcher, but it´s time to share my truth".
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- THE CODE TO THE UNIVERSE, Numbers, Colors, Signs, Symbols.
- Numerology & Science connected.
- Quantum Physics, Mathematics in the Matrix.
- Evolution Theory and Global Deception.
- Collective Mass Mind Control.
- Expanding Consciousness
- The Great Awakening. TRUTH FREQUENCY.
- Freemasonry & The Use Of Energy.
- Kabbalism, Occultism, Religions.
- The Illuminati & The New World Order.
- SATURN & SATANISM.
- The Spirit World and E.T. Existence (Archons, Demons, Reptilians)
- The Global Lockdown due to C-V.
- The Ruling Elitist.
- The Power Of Love and Manifestation.
.......and that a MUCH MORE when Akos Mondovici is interviewed by Lucas Alexander.
AKOS MONDOVICI - YOU TUBE CHANNEL:
Search: Akos Mondovici
Direct Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/StormChiroptera/featured
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
Filmed in Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to Timișoara, Romania
July 1st, 2020
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
THE MASTER KEY TO THE MYSTERY OF THE UNIVERSE!!!
FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS - IT´S GOIN´ TO BE A BUMBY RIDE!
That is certainly the case about this fascinating, informative, mind-boggling and extremely intense and Eye-opening episode of AGE OF TRUTH TV with our guest, AKOS MONDOVICI from Timișoara, Romania. Interviewed by Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Akos Mondovici studied automatics and mathematics and graduated from the UNIVERSITY OF POLITEHNICA from Timisoara, Romania. Mathematical modeling of a system and automation. A sharp mathematical mind, who went down discovery lane, studying Kabbalism, Science, Quantum Physics, M-theory, Psychology, Numerology, Symbolism, Masonry, Crystals and nature bio-communication and luminescence (colors), Religions as theology and mathematics and modeling.
Akos Mondovici is a also a musician and performer, and have been a bass-player and singer in several bands, and his main hobby has always been frequency and music.
Akos writes: "I always thought, that music has more to it, than just the "surface" variables we use, so I built my own studio and started experimenting with sound. I am a truth seeker and got in 999 subjects from ancient civilizations, to almost all conspiracy theories. After that I got into more concrete stuff as M-theory and String Theory with quantum mathematical modeling. After 7 years of studying these subjects, I realized that everything is a story and the variables, what we work with, has to have a different approach, a simplistic understanding, that encompasses the all, ready to be expanded as symbols (Da Vinci Code). I never renounced the research, even if it got me into uncharted territory. I kept all this to myself, until I really was sure, that the information I stumbled upon, can be verified and made use of in real life, but also in the realm of thought. I consider myself a lone wolf researcher, but it´s time to share my truth".
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- THE CODE TO THE UNIVERSE, Numbers, Colors, Signs, Symbols.
- Numerology & Science connected.
- Quantum Physics, Mathematics in the Matrix.
- Evolution Theory and Global Deception.
- Collective Mass Mind Control.
- Expanding Consciousness
- The Great Awakening. TRUTH FREQUENCY.
- Freemasonry & The Use Of Energy.
- Kabbalism, Occultism, Religions.
- The Illuminati & The New World Order.
- SATURN & SATANISM.
- The Spirit World and E.T. Existence (Archons, Demons, Reptilians)
- The Global Lockdown due to C-V.
- The Ruling Elitist.
- The Power Of Love and Manifestation.
.......and that a MUCH MORE when Akos Mondovici is interviewed by Lucas Alexander.
AKOS MONDOVICI - YOU TUBE CHANNEL:
Search: Akos Mondovici
Direct Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/StormChiroptera/featured
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
Filmed in Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to Timișoara, Romania
July 1st, 2020
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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