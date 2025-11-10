© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Canadian Ostrich Massacre - Who Is Really To Blame? Maverick News explores the issue tonight, with an examination of the Universal Ostrich Farm controversy, the CFIA Policies, and what could have been done to prevent the shooting of the ostriches on the open air BIO Lab Farm in Edgewood British Columbia.
Plus today's top stories with Rick Walker.
