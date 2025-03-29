Realm of the Dead (2004, Playstation 2)

Realm of the Dead (known as Neverland Saga Zero in Taiwan and Bakuen Kakusei - Neverland Senki Zero in Japan) is a beat'em up developed by Idea Factory and Xpec Entertainment, and published by British company Midas Interactive Entertainment (in Europe and Australia) and Idea Factory (in Japan).

You can choose between three different characters to play. The game has some RPG elements, as the characters have different stats and level up by gaining experience. You can also equipment like rings, gauntlets or amulets, and level up the equipment or your weapons by spending points you score during the game. There are two basic attacks (weak and strong) which can be chained for combos, and a special attacks which requires a gauge to be filled. The gauge fills up when you hit enemies. There is also a block, and you can collect items and use them during combat. This includes health potions, antidotes and different kinds of bombs.