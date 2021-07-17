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WALMART NEGRESS GOES BERZERK TRYS TO BITE A CHUNK FROM COPS ARM SO HE LAYS HER OUT
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193 views • July 17, 2021
Not Sure if Laqueesha Was Genuinely Hungry or Just Being Rude but This Cop Was Having None of It and Clocks Her One Hard No Fucks Given.
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