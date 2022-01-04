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1. Romans 1:1-17
Crossroad of Truth
Crossroad of Truth
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Romans is the greatest document ever written in the history of mankind, and arguably the greatest book in the Bible. Romans is the Gospel of Jesus Christ according to the Apostle Paul. If you want to know God, about His character and love for you, this is the place to learn the greatest truths ever revealed to humanity. Jesus Christ, the Son of God, paid the price you could not pay by dying on the Cross as a sacrifice so your sins could be forgiven, and defeating death by rising out of the grave, out of love for you, so you can receive eternal life and escape the wrath of God. That is the Gospel. If you humble yourself, admit your need for God's grace and forgiveness and accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, you will be saved. If you reject this offer of God's love, you will pay the eternal price of your very soul. These are just some of the profound truths that the book of Romans will explain in divine beauty and power.

Romans 1:16
For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes...

Romans 5:8
But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.

Go to https://www.crossroadoftruth.org/romans for free PDF download of the notes from this class.
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biblegodjesus christsalvationepistleromansrighteousnessapostle paulthe gospelnot ashamed
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