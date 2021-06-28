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CRYSTAGEN® 🔬 a bioregulatory "smart peptide" for enhanced immunity from Dr. Khavinson's laboratory
jroseland
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152 views • June 28, 2021

This "smart peptide" is a genetic hack for enhanced immunity. This package of CRYSTAGEN® is going into the "bio-prepping" corner of my immune war chest because I already have a lot of good prevention habits and biohacks: vitamins, nutrients, fasting, red light therapy, and the adaptogenic tea that I sip daily. CRYSTAGEN® I see as a "break in case of emergency" biohack, for if a loved one or I were facing a serious infection or autoimmune condition.


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Peptides-Library

Perplexed by Peptides? 🇷🇺 Bioregulatory peptides EXPLAINED...

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/perplexed-by-peptides

Order 💲 from RUPHARMA and #PayWithCrypto

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/CRYSTAGEN


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Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

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healthscienceimmunityreviewbiohackingpeptidesrupharmalimitless mindsetbioregulatory peptidescrystagengenetic hackrussian medicine
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