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Doctor Calls Out CDC at School Board Meeting
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352 views • September 05, 2021
Dr. Daniel Stock, functional medicine physician from Indiana, presented information to his local school board on mandated vaccines and masks. It was videotaped and went viral before being banned by YouTube for "violating" their guidelines
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