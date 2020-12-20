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Global Terror, Misery & Suffering Originates from the Criminal Masonic Crown Corporation, Not China
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152 views • December 20, 2020
Global Terror, Misery & Suffering Originates from the Criminal Masonic Crown Corporation, Not China
Re:Bill Binney on Cyberattacks
Interview by Dr. Katherine Horton
Source Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRE4y8aVtlU
Bill Binney and Dr. Katherine Horton on the real national security threats in the US that are being obscured by the cyberattacks and the role of NSA.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re:Bill Binney on Cyberattacks
Interview by Dr. Katherine Horton
Source Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRE4y8aVtlU
Bill Binney and Dr. Katherine Horton on the real national security threats in the US that are being obscured by the cyberattacks and the role of NSA.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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