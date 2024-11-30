A Splendid Autumn! 🍂

Another good week here in Kamakura. I’ve harvested some of my citrus, prepared the Chinese quince for a future dish, and made delicious slow-cooked spare ribs. 🤤





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll





Want to send someone a Holiday Gift? Please visit my Patreon Gift Page: https://www.patreon.com/TheKamakuraGardener/gift