Open Your Eyes Podcast Ep 75 Part 1 - Dr. Diana Shechtman and Dr. Daniel Diaz "Diabetic Eye Disease Treatment"

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Dr. Daniel Diaz is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, the Diabetic Research Clinical Network and the American Society of Retina Specialists.
GOOD NEWS!
Open Your Eyes the documentary is available now!
You can watch it on:
Amazon Prime:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B09QG2R9BK/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r
iTunes + AppleTV
https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/open-your-eyes/id1602312040
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/movies/details?id=lMCWuHMDX2I.P&;sticky_source_country=US&gl=US&hl=en