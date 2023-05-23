Apollo 11 Launch by Independent Cameraman

Apollo 11 Launch by Phil Pollacia
This is an actual Apollo 11 launch as it happened on July 16 1969. Author: Phil Pollacia. Super 8 film.
Independent video of Apollo launch. Looks much slower than NASA footage and bears out what these guys are saying:
Did this Saturn V Rocket Get to the Moon?
https://www.aulis.com/apollo11saturn_v.htm
Mirrored https://vimeo.com/368607261
Big Phil
