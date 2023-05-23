Create New Account
Apollo 11 Launch by Independent Cameraman
Apollo 11 Launch by Phil Pollacia

This is an actual Apollo 11 launch as it happened on July 16 1969. Author: Phil Pollacia. Super 8 film.

Independent video of Apollo launch. Looks much slower than NASA footage and bears out what these guys are saying:

Did this Saturn V Rocket Get to the Moon?

https://www.aulis.com/apollo11saturn_v.htm

Mirrored https://vimeo.com/368607261

Big Phil

