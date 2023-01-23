https://gettr.com/post/p25zbhme179

01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】The Chinese New Year live stream of the New Federal State of China got attacked by 50 thousand internet trolls from the CCP’s 50-cent army, but they will end up feeling defeated afterwards. The CCP is planning to make the lying-flat cadres take the responsibility for their failures in fighting against the pandemic, but the person who should be held accountable is Xi Jinping, who is charge of leading this anti-epidemic war in Communist China.

#SpringFestivalGala #LyingFlatCadre #XiJinping #pandemic





01/22/2023【2023春节大直播】 新中国联邦的春节直播遭到了来自中共五万五毛的攻击，但他们最终会为自己的失败哭泣；中共要让躺平干部为他们的抗疫失败负责，真正应该被追责的是那个亲自指挥抗疫的习近平！

#春晚 #躺平干部 #习近平 #疫情



