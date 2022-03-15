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Pharma Embedded With NIH, You Paid For Cringe Vaxx Videos & Where Are The War Videos?
Aimless News
Aimless News
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70 views • March 15, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri

The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/

Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate


Sources used in video:

Braindead liberal complaining about gas prices - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=da_8-7TGao8

Vaccine deaths starting to add up - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matthew-dowd-on-war-room/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Conflicts of interest at the NIH - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/03/14/nih-conflicts-of-interest.aspx?ref_src=aimlessnews

Search google with 'covid vaccine causing' followed by letter a-z

PCR test was flawed from the beginning - https://www.wionews.com/world/british-scientist-says-flawed-pcr-tests-mistook-common-colds-flu-for-covid-19-461982?ref_src=aimlessnews

Aimless News did a video about the bogus PCR test - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLiXGa_qUIc

I also did one about masks and lockdown, 12/29/20 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lotkfENFrbY

Remember all those cringe vaxx songs, you paid for them - https://twitter.com/Oilfield_Rando/status/1502717955284652033?ref_src=aimlessnews

Installed Ukranian comedian to address congress - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelensky-will-address-u-s-congress-on-wednesday-to-push-for-world-war-3/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Weird thing about Ukraine - https://twitter.com/MrBlue1776/status/1501756773090222081?ref_src=aimlessnews

Did these leftists think it would be like playing paintball - https://newspunch.com/leftists-volunteering-to-fight-in-ukraine-killed-after-posting-selfies-disclosing-their-location/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Story of who is Klaus Schwab and how the WEF started - https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/03/investigative-reports/dr-klaus-schwab-or-how-the-cfr-taught-me-to-stop-worrying-and-love-the-bomb/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Another pedophile tied to clintons - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/14/clinton-associate-indicted-on-child-sex-charges/?ref_src=aimlessnews

This should help with the crime in Chicago - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10608259/Chicago-Mayor-Lori-Lightfoot-unvaccinated-cops-city-workers-no-pay-status-Sunday.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Why was this guy out of jail - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/transgender-serial-killer-shopped-99-cent-store-murder-victims-dismembered-leg-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

U of W researcher career ruined for halloween costume 13 years ago - https://thefederalist.com/2022/03/07/award-winning-hiv-researcher-forced-into-re-education-for-dressing-up-like-michael-jackson/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Just a BMW with its own machine gun - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bmw-convertible-with-mounted-machine-gun/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1503257680852529153?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - WAR - Low Rider - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsrqKE1iqqo


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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