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It is Not a Simple Snip or a Tuck
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41 views • March 31, 2021
Infant circumcision was never medicine. That was the pediatric penis cutters' official excuse for newborn male genital mutilation (MGM), a dark chapter in US history. When FGM or MGM rules a people, they live in fear of disobeying it. They cannot think rationally about cutting the genitals of girls and boys, and any attempt to bring reason into the discussion infuriates them.
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