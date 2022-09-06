Teachers And School Board Staff ARE PERVERTS - How To Fight The Indoctrination of Your Children

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The education system is little more than an indoctrination centre to turn your kids into sex objects to be used and abused by the sick and disgusting left. Here is what you need to know to keep your kids safe in these crazy times.
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