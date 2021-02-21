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Behind The Veil Revealed - Mass psychology & Elite depopulation - PART 1
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201 views • February 21, 2021
Behind The Veil Revealed - Mass psychology & Elite depopulation - PART 1
This is the first episode of a series in which I will attempt to show the viewer how they are unaware of the esoteric world we live in. Later in the series I will cover many topics ranging from media manipulation to the ancient hidden history we have all been denied. I hope to link together these subjects, allowing those of you who are not already aware to gain a new understanding of our world. The aim is to change your current paradigm so you may better understand and cope with the chaotic world we live in. If I have missed any information or if I am incorrect in any area's please feel free to message me and I will do my best to fix any discrepancies.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/user/BabylonsChains/videos
This is the first episode of a series in which I will attempt to show the viewer how they are unaware of the esoteric world we live in. Later in the series I will cover many topics ranging from media manipulation to the ancient hidden history we have all been denied. I hope to link together these subjects, allowing those of you who are not already aware to gain a new understanding of our world. The aim is to change your current paradigm so you may better understand and cope with the chaotic world we live in. If I have missed any information or if I am incorrect in any area's please feel free to message me and I will do my best to fix any discrepancies.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/user/BabylonsChains/videos
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