Economic Weapons in a Middle East War, an interview with John Kiriakou

War isn’t just bombs—it’s economics. Rare earth metals. Sanctions. Treasury bonds. Global supply chains. If China restricts critical materials during a Middle East conflict, America’s defense production could stall overnight. Economic warfare may decide the next global showdown. Are we prepared for that battlefield?
#EconomicWarfare #RareEarths #ChinaUS #Sanctions #GlobalEconomy #DefenseIndustry #BRICS
