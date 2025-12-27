BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨Syria won't tolerate criticism of Israel, not even from Türkiye’s FM as mic cut off
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

🚨At a press conference, Syrian regime officials abruptly silenced Türkiye’s FM Hakan Fidan as he began speaking on Israel-Palestine during a joint press conference with Syrian FM Assad al-Shaibani. 

The message was clear: Syria won't tolerate criticism of Israel, not even from Türkiye’s Foreign Minister. The surprise and shock on his face said everything…

Adding, photos shown:

At least three U.S. BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missiles failed to reach their targets and crashed during strikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria.

Local residents published photos of three unexploded 310-kg WDU-36/B high-explosive warheads recovered at the crash sites.

More on Nigeria strikes by US:

‘Why bomb Sokoto?’ — Trump’s Christmas strike leaves Nigerians baffled

US air strikes ordered by Donald Trump hit Sokoto state in north-west Nigeria on Christmas Day — a region that is almost entirely Muslim and not considered a major ISIS hotspot  Financial Times reported.

Residents in the village of Jabo described explosions and a “huge ball of fire,” but said the bombs landed in empty fields and caused no casualties. 

💬 “Glory be to God, there was no loss of life,” one man told Nigerian TV, according to the paper.

The Trump admin said the strikes killed “multiple” ISIS members. Nigerian analysts weren’t convinced. Security expert Mustapha Gembu called the choice of Sokoto “highly questionable,” noting the area is better known for banditry than Islamist attacks — and is a historic Islamic centre.

👎 Trump framed the attack as a response to violence against Christians, a long-running White House fixation. On the ground, Muslims and Christians alike have been victims of Nigeria’s broader violence, the FT noted.

👀 Meanwhile, Nigerian officials gave mixed signals on how closely Abuja was involved, with some still “trying to establish the facts,” including when they were told the strikes would happen.

💥 Christmas bombs, empty fields, no confirmed deaths — and a target that doesn’t fit the script.

👉 Trump called it “powerful and deadly.”  Nigerians are still asking a simpler question: why Sokoto?



@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
