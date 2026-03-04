Red Pill Nation Hangout #482

1. Prince Andrew arrested over Epstein Files

2. Disney screws up again with over the top stereotype of a Black Superhero (Captain Durag) during black history month!

3. Open warfare starts in Puerto Vallarta over killing of a Drug Kingpin

4. Italian government announces that it will start using Military assets to restrict immigration into its country

5. Another Conservative MP crosses the floor getting Mark Carney his majority

6. Sports Section

A ) Chicago Bears might be moving to Indiana

B ) ESPN replaces Baseball one night for all women’s sports





