RT News - December 18 2024 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
75 views • 4 months ago

Dec 18, 2024

rt.com


Advancing on all fronts - nearly 200 settlements and thousands of kilometers of land have been secured by Russian forces, as Moscow's chief of the General Staff briefs foreign military attaches on the Ukrainian battlefront this year. Russian security services arrest the man who assassinated Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his aide. The 29-year-old says his Ukrainian handlers promised him 100 thousand dollars and residence in the EU for the murders. As thousands of civilians flee from war-torn Syria after Damascus falls our correspondent comes to the border crossing in Lebanon to see first hand the effects on the people.

Keywords
newsrussiart
