The Soulmate Attraction Is the Strongest Attraction in the Universe, When Parents Create a Surrogate Soulmate in Their Child, Addictions and Sexual Projection, How to Attract My Soulmate
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
37 views • 22 hours ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/W8pFkxUk-JE

20140714 Personal Truth Joy Harris & Neena Love


Cut:

17m20s - 30m58s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

"THE SOULMATE ATTRACTION IS THE STRONGEST ATTRACTION IN THE UNIVERSE, BETWEEN YOURSELF AND ANOTHER PERSON.THAT'S THE STRONGEST ATTRACTION THAT GOD CREATED."

@ 17m20s


"IF THE SOULMATE ATTRACTION IS THE GREATEST ATTRACTION ON THIS PLANET AND YOU HAVEN'T YET ATTRACTED YOUR SOULMATE, THERE'S GOT TO BE SOME PRETTY BIG EMOTIONS PREVENTING THE ATTRACTION."

@ 24m47s


Keywords
singleemotional addictionssoul conditiontwin flame in new agetrue spiritualityparents and childrensoul healinggrief the healing emotionfeel everythingsoul transformation with godneedy for my soulmateone for everyonesoul awakeningsoulmate relationshipi want to know everythingselfhonestyreincarnated jesus and mary magdaleneaddictive relationshipscreated by godcodependent addictionsrepelling my soulmatetrue desirechildhood heartachesscared to lovesurrogate relationships
