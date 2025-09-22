The Soulmate Attraction Is the Strongest Attraction in the Universe, When Parents Create a Surrogate Soulmate in Their Child, Addictions and Sexual Projection, How to Attract My Soulmate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
20140714 Personal Truth Joy Harris & Neena Love
Cut:
17m20s - 30m58s
DIVINE TRUTH:
Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com
Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com
God’s Way: godsway.net
Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com
Donate: donate.divinetruth.com
Official Divine Truth Downloads:
https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/
https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/
"THE SOULMATE ATTRACTION IS THE STRONGEST ATTRACTION IN THE UNIVERSE, BETWEEN YOURSELF AND ANOTHER PERSON.THAT'S THE STRONGEST ATTRACTION THAT GOD CREATED."
@ 17m20s
"IF THE SOULMATE ATTRACTION IS THE GREATEST ATTRACTION ON THIS PLANET AND YOU HAVEN'T YET ATTRACTED YOUR SOULMATE, THERE'S GOT TO BE SOME PRETTY BIG EMOTIONS PREVENTING THE ATTRACTION."
@ 24m47s