50 Israeli soldiers with transport helicopter blown up by Palestinian fighters

50 Israeli soldiers in a Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion transport helicopter were blown up by Palestinian fighters over Be'eri settlement, which was planned to come to Gaza border. Sea Stallion was initially hit by small arms fire, forced to land and ATGM was fired which destroyed the aircraft and all the soldiers died.

https://southfront.press/israel-lost-helicopter-special-forces-group-in-first-day-of-hamas-attack-photos/



