50 Israeli soldiers with transport helicopter blown up by Palestinian fighters
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

50 Israeli soldiers in a Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion transport helicopter were blown up by Palestinian fighters over Be'eri settlement, which was planned to come to Gaza border. Sea Stallion was initially hit by small arms fire, forced to land and ATGM was fired which destroyed the aircraft and all the soldiers died.

https://southfront.press/israel-lost-helicopter-special-forces-group-in-first-day-of-hamas-attack-photos/

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
atgmsikorsky ch-53 sea stallion transport helicopter50 israeli soldiers dead

