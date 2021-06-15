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[VOSTFR] Quelques mises en accusation de hautes personnalités
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11 views • June 15, 2021
Vidéo qu'une abonnée m'a envoyée et sans sous-titres, du coup ça m'a pris un peu plus de temps.
Cette vidéo parle des mises en accusation concernant diverses affaires concernant les abus sexuels, le trafic sexuel etc
Vidéo originale :
https://www.facebook.com/hoodhopemoving/videos/309871043561462/
Quelques liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ralph_Shortey
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Hastert
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TimNolan(politician
)
https://www.justice.gov/usao-edar/pr/little-rock-man-arrested-child-pornography-charges-following-online-investigation
https://www.inquirer.com/news/philip-ahr-sentencing-prison-radnor-child-porn-20190917.html
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/may/19/charles-wade-black-lives-matter-leader-charged-wit/
https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2020/07/20/disbarred-san-antonio-lawyer-has-more-sex-crime-victims-who-should-come-forward-officials-say
https://dailygazette.com/article/2018/04/12/ex-stillwater-mayor-pleads-guilty-to-child-porn-charges
https://www.cleveland19.com/story/35226896/former-hubbard-mayor-headed-to-prison-for-life-for-rape/
https://www.oregonlive.com/pacific-northwest-news/2018/04/former_oregon_mayor_gets_16_mo.html
https://ktiv.com/2019/09/18/former-randolph-ne-mayor-accused-of-child-sex-assault-takes-plea-deal/
https://www.walb.com/story/34324072/ex-dawson-mayor-sentenced-on-sex-convictions/
https://www.foxnews.com/world/ca-mayor-charged-with-providing-alcohol-to-minors-recording-strip-poker-game
https://patch.com/new-york/midhudsonvalley/former-millbrook-mayor-accused-having-sex-minor
https://www.mywabashvalley.com/news/david-roberts-sentenced-to-15-years/
https://www.dailynews.com/2018/09/21/woman-who-claims-rep-tony-cardenas-fondled-her-as-a-teen-adds-new-allegation-to-lawsuit/
https://midnightsunak.com/2017/12/15/rep-dean-westlake-says-will-resign-allegations-misconduct/
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/jeffrey-epstein-charged-sex-trafficking-molesting-underage-girls-n1027356
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2017/09/25/judgement-day-has-arrived-anthony-weiner-sexting-scandal/699157001/
https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/harvey-weinstein-scandal/metoo-activist-asia-argento-reportedly-settled-sex-assault-complaint-n902106
https://www.smh.com.au/world/seattle-mayor-ed-murray-resigns-after-fifth-child-sexual-abuse-allegation-20170913-gyga66.html
https://nypost.com/2019/07/10/former-de-blasio-employee-sentenced-to-prison-for-child-porn/
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/russell-simmons-sexual-assault-allegations-a-timeline-202515/
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/05/10/former-u-s-congressman-mel-reynolds-prison-tax-fraud/598489002/#:~:text=Mel%20Reynolds%20is%20headed%20back%20to%20prison.,in%20Africa%20during%20that%2
Cette vidéo parle des mises en accusation concernant diverses affaires concernant les abus sexuels, le trafic sexuel etc
Vidéo originale :
https://www.facebook.com/hoodhopemoving/videos/309871043561462/
Quelques liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ralph_Shortey
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Hastert
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TimNolan(politician
)
https://www.justice.gov/usao-edar/pr/little-rock-man-arrested-child-pornography-charges-following-online-investigation
https://www.inquirer.com/news/philip-ahr-sentencing-prison-radnor-child-porn-20190917.html
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/may/19/charles-wade-black-lives-matter-leader-charged-wit/
https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2020/07/20/disbarred-san-antonio-lawyer-has-more-sex-crime-victims-who-should-come-forward-officials-say
https://dailygazette.com/article/2018/04/12/ex-stillwater-mayor-pleads-guilty-to-child-porn-charges
https://www.cleveland19.com/story/35226896/former-hubbard-mayor-headed-to-prison-for-life-for-rape/
https://www.oregonlive.com/pacific-northwest-news/2018/04/former_oregon_mayor_gets_16_mo.html
https://ktiv.com/2019/09/18/former-randolph-ne-mayor-accused-of-child-sex-assault-takes-plea-deal/
https://www.walb.com/story/34324072/ex-dawson-mayor-sentenced-on-sex-convictions/
https://www.foxnews.com/world/ca-mayor-charged-with-providing-alcohol-to-minors-recording-strip-poker-game
https://patch.com/new-york/midhudsonvalley/former-millbrook-mayor-accused-having-sex-minor
https://www.mywabashvalley.com/news/david-roberts-sentenced-to-15-years/
https://www.dailynews.com/2018/09/21/woman-who-claims-rep-tony-cardenas-fondled-her-as-a-teen-adds-new-allegation-to-lawsuit/
https://midnightsunak.com/2017/12/15/rep-dean-westlake-says-will-resign-allegations-misconduct/
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/jeffrey-epstein-charged-sex-trafficking-molesting-underage-girls-n1027356
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2017/09/25/judgement-day-has-arrived-anthony-weiner-sexting-scandal/699157001/
https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/harvey-weinstein-scandal/metoo-activist-asia-argento-reportedly-settled-sex-assault-complaint-n902106
https://www.smh.com.au/world/seattle-mayor-ed-murray-resigns-after-fifth-child-sexual-abuse-allegation-20170913-gyga66.html
https://nypost.com/2019/07/10/former-de-blasio-employee-sentenced-to-prison-for-child-porn/
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/russell-simmons-sexual-assault-allegations-a-timeline-202515/
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/05/10/former-u-s-congressman-mel-reynolds-prison-tax-fraud/598489002/#:~:text=Mel%20Reynolds%20is%20headed%20back%20to%20prison.,in%20Africa%20during%20that%2
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