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The Infuriating Vineyard Debacle - Ari Abramowitz: The Land of Israel Fellowship
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50 views • September 15, 2021
Posted 6September2021 thelandofisrael: Lose your life's work because of Leftist Government. Sound familiar.
The Land of Israel Fellowship, led by Rabbis Ari Abramowitz and Jeremy Gimpel, is a live virtual gathering of a community of hundreds of families from over 30 countries around the world who want to enhance their faith, deepen their understanding, and align their destiny with Israel.
The Land of Israel Fellowship, led by Rabbis Ari Abramowitz and Jeremy Gimpel, is a live virtual gathering of a community of hundreds of families from over 30 countries around the world who want to enhance their faith, deepen their understanding, and align their destiny with Israel.
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