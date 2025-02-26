© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska Healthcare Institutions Undermine Equitable Employment Practices and Effective Health Care Through Overt DEI Prioritization Initiatives
Several hospitals in Nebraska have positioned themselves as champions of diversity, equity, and inclusion, particularly through programs aimed at supporting African American employment. However, a closer look reveals practices that some argue are not only discriminatory but also potentially criminally negligent under federal and state laws.
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
