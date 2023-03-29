Putin’s Army decimates U.S.-made HIMARS, GLSDB bomb in Ukraine; Russia ramps up ammo production

Russian forces say they repelled a Ukrainian strike from U.S.-made HIMARS in Luhansk. The Russian forces claimed they thwarted Ukrainian bid to deliver multiple HIMARS strikes against Russian troop positions near Svatovo by using 300v4 surface-to-air missile systems. They also said they intercepted a GLSDB smart munition for the first time in the battlefield. Watch this video for more updates from the battlefield.

