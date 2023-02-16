Situation Update, Feb 16, 2023 - Devastating DIOXIN exposure from Ohio train wreck burn will CONTAMINATE food, farms and families for YEARS to come

0:00 DIOXIN exposure

1:01:56 Interview with Don Loucks





- DIOXINS are created from the burning of chlorinated chemicals such as vinyl chloride

- Ohio train wreck contained perhaps 1 million gallons of vinyl chloride

- The MOST toxic synthetic chemical known to humankind

- 1/10,000th of a grain of salt in dioxins is the maximum lifetime exposure

- A single drop of dioxin-contaminated rain can EXCEED lifetime exposure limits

- Thousands of square miles of farmland now heavily contaminated with #dioxin fallout

- Dioxins are bioaccumulated in lipids (fats)

- Their half life in soils is 50 - 100 years

- This means all MEAT, milk, eggs, cheese from the area may be too toxic to consume

- Farms, homes and real estate will plunge to ZERO value

- The entire town may have to be condemned and bulldozed

- INDOOR pets are now dying from the exposure

- Mass animal die-offs continue to be discovered

- Total media cover-up as nearly entire corporate media LIES like Chernobyl

- Exclusive interview with hazardous materials incident expert

- Train "hot box" FAILED to be detected by sensors

- Incident commander should have NEVER ignited the vinyl chloride





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/



