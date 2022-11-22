Welcome To Proverbs Club.Not Only Beer And Wine.
Proverbs 20:1 (NIV).
1) Wine is a mocker and beer a brawler;
whoever is led astray by them is not wise.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Alcohol causes fools to go awry.
