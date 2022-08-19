Alex Jones || Don't Eat the Bugs: Top Scientists Warn Toxic Proteins Found in Bugs 1000X MORE TOXIC Than Processed Gluten

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
Clip from "THURSDAY FULL SHOW 8/17/22" , which aired 17th of August 2022 on Banned.video
✔️Livestreams: https://cozy.tv/alexjones
✔️ Gab: https://gab.com/RealAlexJones
✔️InfoWars Store: https://www.infowarsstore.com/
#Bugs #Food #GreatReset #Infowars #clips
Tags: Food, Bugs, Great Reset, Infowars First, Clips