Do You See It...Yet? | New York Nadia
The Prisoner
8834 Subscribers
Published 18 hours ago

Do You See It...Yet? | New York Nadia

Poem written and performed by New York Nadia (Nadia Asencio); video production by The Raw Speak and IZ Parrot

Release Date: 2021
🔗 All Credit To New York Nadia: https://vimeo.com/608753640

🔗 New York Nadia WebSite: https://www.nynadia.com/

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/nadiaasencio

Mirrored - Just a Dude

musicexposepoemnew york nadiado you see it yet

