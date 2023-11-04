Do You See It...Yet? | New York Nadia
Poem written and performed by New York Nadia (Nadia Asencio); video production by The Raw Speak and IZ Parrot
Release Date: 2021
...............
🔗 All Credit To New York Nadia: https://vimeo.com/608753640
🔗 New York Nadia WebSite: https://www.nynadia.com/
🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/nadiaasencio
...............
Mirrored - Just a Dude
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.