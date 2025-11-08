BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Signs of the Hour: Current Winds of Change
LastChristian
LastChristian
45 views • 15 hours ago

The world is shifting fast, and prophecy is unfolding right before our eyes. Tonight in, Signs of the Hour: Current Winds of Change, hosts JD Williams and David Paxton break down the latest global developments with bold, biblical clarity. From intensifying conflict in Israel and the exposure of corruption within America’s elections, to the rising wave of Christian persecution sweeping across Africa. This episode delivers unfiltered truth from a Conservative Evangelical Christian perspective. The discussion calls out deception, reveals the moral collapse behind political power, and reminds believers of the hope that can’t be shaken. The soon return of Jesus Christ. You’ll hear the sobering reality of what’s happening in the world right now, but more importantly, you’ll be reminded that God’s hand is still in control. The shaking of nations is not the end, it’s the preparation. The faithful are being called out, refined, and made ready for the final moments of history before the trumpet sounds. To Learn more or support our Ministry. Please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/

Keywords
iranisraelspiritual warfareprophecy updateend times newselection fraudevangelicalmiddle east conflictdavid paxtonconservative christianchristian prophecy 2025revelation radiolast christian radiojd williamschristian persecution africabible prophecy todaykrrbnigeria church attacksafrica believers under fireamerica corruption
