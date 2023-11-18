Create New Account
J6 Footage Released, More Proof Gov Behind J6
Lori Colley
Published 18 hours ago

Nov. 17, 2023 - J6 disclosures keep on coming with release of 44k hours of video and more proof Gov. behind J6. We'll also look at CEOs selling out to China, and a big win for Donald Trump. Thanks for watching and praying!

fbij6speaker johnson

