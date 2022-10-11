KANYE HAS THE TRUTH | #1737

Links from Today's Show:

Homosexual Manifesto: https://medcrave.com/index.php?/articles/det/4407/THE-HOMOSEXUAL-MANIFESTO---as-to-Congress-in-1987-and-implemented-by-the-Entropic-U.-S.-Supreme-Court-in-2015

Sodomy Laws: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sodomy_laws_in_the_United_States

Hebrews 1:7-10 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=hebrews+1%3A7-10&version=KJV

Websters 1828, "scepter": https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Scepter

Tucker Video: https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-2022-whether-youre-considered-dangerous-not-depends-voted-for

Coach on Pastor Bill Dunfee: https://coachdavelive.video/video/4308/support-pastor-bill-dunfee

Kanye on Tucker: https://youtu.be/YTCJHxv4jMA

Anderson Cooper on Vaccine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vr3ZNvv0aco

Misprision of felony: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/4

Misprision of treason: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2382

Conspiracy to commit fraud: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/371

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop