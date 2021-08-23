SHEER TERROR, DEATH & DESTRUCTION ‘LIES-IN-WAIT’ FOR THOSE WHO WERE WARNED & REFUSED TO LISTEN

A DARK NEW AGE HAS DAWNED. WHAT THE INSIDIOUS DEMONIC REALMS COULD NOT ACHIEVE THE TECHNOLOGY OF MAN HAS SUCCESSFULLY ACCOMPLISHED



21ST CENTURY TECHNOLOGY HAS NOW REPLACED ORGANIZED RELIGION AS THE NEW 'OPIATE OF THE MASSES'. THE SOUL OF MAN (WILL, INTELLECT AND EMOTION) CAN NOW BE 'POSSESSED' ARTIFICIALLY AND DIGITALLY CAUSING THE ETERNAL DEATH OF THE HUMAN SOUL



We are no longer dealing with Artificial Intelligence. We are now faced with a concept that could never have been conceived by our forefathers. We are now dealing with the creation of 'ARTIFICIAL LIFE'



Living breathing Cybernetic human beings who are not human at all, never born and without mother or father, created inside a top secret labratory from SYNTHETIC GENOMES. They will become a new species of super human Cybernetic beings who will use this technology to manipulate time, matter energy and space with their brain waves; who will be able to obtain knowledge by mere contemplation and who will be able to engage in inter-dimensional communications, such as remote veiwing, synthetic telepathy, etc



Once these cybernetic humans begin interbreeding with real humans then humanity is destroyed. No longer human but TRANS-HUMAN



As they grow & interbreed with real humans all future offspring of that corrupted genetic line - from that moment forward - may be eternally doomed the moment they are conceived in the mothers womb according to Isaiah 26:14 who speaks of the eternal fate of hybrid beings (Nephilim) not created by God



Book of Isaiah says that the Nephilim Hybrids & their descendants will not participate in a resurrection as is the portion of ordinary mortals. Isaiah 26:14 reads: "They are dead, they shall not live; they are deceased, they shall not rise." The original Hebrew word translated "deceased" here is the word "Rephaim."



It would have saved a lot of misinterpretation if the translators had left the word as it was in the original Hebrew. The verse actually reads: "Dead, they shall not live; Rephaim, they shall not rise." The Rephaim are generally understood to be one of the branches of the Nephilim, and God's Word makes it clear that they are to partake in no resurrection. But with humans it is different: all humans will be resurrected either to eternal life or to eternal damnation (John 5:28-29)



These Trans-Human Hybrid Cybernetic Beings will possess no conscience (spirit) & will therefore be unable to ever understand or identify with the main driver of human behavior: the 'Conscience of Man'. Remorse, guilt. compassion, regret, love, etc., are now & will continue to be foreign to their understanding. They are not here and there. They already exist & are interbreeding right now with true humans



These Hybrid Cybernetic Individuals are the iron spoken of in the Bible in the Book of Daniel as "mixing with the clay (mankind) and "combining together in the seed of men", meaning taking real human embryos & removing the natural human genomes (DNA) and replacing them with synthetic genomes



DANIEL CHAPTER 2



Then there will be a fourth kingdom as strong as iron; inasmuch as iron crushes and shatters all things, so, like iron that breaks in pieces, it will crush and break all these in pieces. 41 In that you saw the feet and toes, partly of potter’s clay and partly of iron, it will be a divided kingdom; but it will have in it the toughness of iron, inasmuch as you saw the iron mixed with common clay. 42 As the toes of the feet were partly of iron and partly of pottery, so some of the kingdom will be strong and part of it will be brittle.43 And in that you saw the iron mixed with common clay, THEY WILL COMBINE WITH ONE ANOTHER IN THE SEED OF MEN; but they will not adhere to one another, even as iron does not combine with pottery



Long have the so called 'Illuminati' sought the power & methods to control the populations of the world. They now have it.



Mind Control technologies are being developed for this new race of Super Cybernetic Hybrid Trans-Humans to engage in 'Inter-dimensional Communications' (synthetic telepathy, remote viewing, etc.), the Manipulation of Time, Energy, Matter and Space' with their brain waves & the 'Aquisition of Knowledge by Mere Contemplation', such as turning the brain into a supercomputer or giant search engine like Google



The highest death rate in the world among scientists is in Britain and the USA. What will they do when it is decided they know to much to retire? What will their children do? The ones who are doing this are sealing the fate of their own children & especially their own grandchildren



They think that they will be protected because they are part of the powers that be. What they fail to realize, until it is too late, is that there is no 'Loyalty' & no 'Good Guys' in the 'Black World'



Just 'VARYING DEGREES OF EVIL'!