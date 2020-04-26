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Prepad ropy a BTC halving
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4 views • April 26, 2020
Vitajte v dnešnej epizóde BFI. Halving sa k nám blíži nezadržateľným tempom a odhady o tom, kde sa bude nachádzať cena BTC vŕta v hlave azda každému z nás tak sa skúsime pozrieť na to, čo bude vplývať na cenu bitcoinu v najblizsiom období a taktiež sa pozrieme aj na ďalší problém, ktorý ma vplyv práve na celosvetovú ekonomiku, a to je obrovský prepad ceny ropy.
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