Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jews love democracy, because as jews like to say. "It's not who votes that matters, but he who counts the votes."
22 views
channel image
Little Blue Bird
Published 2 months ago |

USA is now completely controlled by Israeli, Zionist, Marxist double agents. Now we have the best government jews can buy.   "Without jews, there never would have been communism. Nothing is more insulting to a jew than the TRUTH". Quote from famous prize winning Russian author, Alexandre Zolsynitsen.  Ben Franklin said. "Democracy is two wolves and a sheep voting on what's for dinner"

Keywords
zionistisraelimarxist double agents

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket