Syria: tour of the abandoned Russian military base at the Kamyshly airfield
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1345 followers
0
2 days ago

A tour of the abandoned Russian military base at the Kamyshly airfield. Recall that in recent days, Russian military equipment has been withdrawn from the facility's territory.

A local correspondent gained access to some of the premises on the territory of the now-former base, including a recreation room with punching bags and table tennis tables.

However, despite the information about the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Kamyshly, the Russian flag is still flying over the airport's control tower. Perhaps the withdrawal has not yet been completed.

Adding more from Syria, video too short to post:

Jolani's militants have seized the former French cement factory of the Lafarge company. This factory is famous for having operated during the Syrian war, even when it was located in territory controlled by ISIS. French capitalists did not see this as an insurmountable obstacle and boldly paid taxes to ISIS for the right to operate in the Caliphate's territory.

Meanwhile, the factory continued to operate even when ISIS terrorists were carrying out terrorist attacks in France. In short, it's a true legend of corruption and unscrupulousness.

Now, some of the company's management from that period are being prosecuted for collaborating with and financing terrorism.

The factory has now come under Jolani's control. I wouldn't be surprised if some of those who seized the factory were the same people the French once paid taxes to. Such is the cycle of life.

@Rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
