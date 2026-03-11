Joe Oltmann Untamed | General (Ret.) Blaine “Blaino” Holt | Traitors Everywhere | 03.11.26

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe pulls back the curtain on the political theater unfolding in Washington as the fight over election integrity heats up once again. The battle over the SAVE Act has exposed deep fractures inside the Republican Party, with Senate leadership facing intense criticism from grassroots conservatives who believe the will of voters is being stalled through procedural games. Joe walks through the mounting frustration surrounding Senate Majority Leader John Thune, the renewed debate over voter ID, and the stark contrast between how the United States conducts elections compared with other major democracies. From fiery reactions on Capitol Hill to decades-old statements resurfacing from Chuck Schumer, the show examines why election security has once again become one of the most explosive issues in American politics.





Joe welcomes Brigadier General (Ret.) Blaine “Blaino” Holt, a decorated U.S. Air Force commander and former NATO strategist, for a high-level conversation about the global stakes facing America. With President Donald Trump attempting to push forward an aggressive agenda while facing resistance both from political opponents and inside his own party, General Holt weighs in on what this internal friction means for U.S. national security. The discussion expands to growing geopolitical tensions with Iran and the possibility of a broader axis forming among adversarial powers like Russia and China. Drawing on decades of military and strategic experience, Holt breaks down what could trigger escalation and what America must do now to maintain deterrence and stability.





Back in Colorado, the program turns to the ongoing controversy surrounding former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and the political storm surrounding her potential clemency from Governor Jared Polis. Joe explores the latest developments, the public reaction, and the broader questions about political influence, activism networks, and grassroots movements operating across the state. From debates over clemency to the exposure of political organizations shaping local narratives, today's episode connects national power struggles with the battles playing out in Colorado communities. If you want to understand how Washington politics, global conflict, and local power fights are colliding in real time, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.





