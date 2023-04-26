https://gettr.com/post/p2fdpv92019

Those angry so-called harmed investors, we held actually three rallies. On April 9th, more than 500 of us rented a boat and went to the Hudson River to see the Liberty, Statue of Liberty and also to visit Miles Guo and chant "Free Miles Guo!"

那些所谓的愤怒受害投资者，我们实际上举行了三次集会。在4月9日，我们有超过500人租了一艘船前往哈德逊河观看自由女神像，并探访了郭文贵，高呼“释放郭文贵！”

