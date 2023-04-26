Create New Account
On April 9th, more than 500 of us rented a boat and went to the Hudson River to see the Liberty, Statue of Liberty and also to visit Miles Guo and chant "Free Miles Guo!"
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2fdpv92019

Those angry so-called harmed investors, we held actually three rallies. On April 9th, more than 500 of us rented a boat and went to the Hudson River to see the Liberty, Statue of Liberty and also to visit Miles Guo and chant "Free Miles Guo!"

那些所谓的愤怒受害投资者，我们实际上举行了三次集会。在4月9日，我们有超过500人租了一艘船前往哈德逊河观看自由女神像，并探访了郭文贵，高呼“释放郭文贵！”

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #RyanMatta #takedowntheccp



Keywords
