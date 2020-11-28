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Without FEAR there can be No Courage.
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15 views • November 28, 2020
What some people interpret as courage, based on their paradigm, is in fact a big nothing burger to those performing the task, because they have no sense of fear involved. Fear is useful in protecting the self from physical Dangers, but not useful in our lives when its purpose is to protect our ego, or sense of self.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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