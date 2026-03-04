What the Hell Happened to Jim Carrey??? My Comedy IDOL?!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My wife showed me a picture of Jim Carrey from 2006 and compared that to one of 2026, and the two people were absolutely unrecognizable to one another. I was such a huge fan of all his movies, he was a comedic, genius, and then gotten involved in the spiritual movement, and went to Eckhart toll. Great, good for him, but it shows that none of that really stuck, because he's out here, getting massive amounts of plastic surgery, and clearly still is not comfortable with himself.
#jimcarrey