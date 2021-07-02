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The Truth about Their Agenda - UK Vaccinating Children in Schools as of 30th June 2021 Without the Permission of the Parents!
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70 views • July 02, 2021
The Truth about Their Agenda - UK Vaccinating Children in Schools as of 30th June 2021 Without the Permission of the Parents!
Click Like, Subscribe/Follow, Share, Leave Comment and check out other videos on my channel.
The Truth Above All:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@januszkowalskii1979:e
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TheTruthAboveAll:b
Support - LBRY credits: bFJvpYc5XXXFvM7xj7P6Kh5Z8EyLZkWJcd
This Content Is Mirrored.
I am asking everyone who is watching this video to support the original creator - link provided below (if available).
In some cases it's very hard find link to creators channel because was banned or number of re-uploads.
If there is no link provided to the source (content provider) and you know it please share.
Mostly what you can find on this channel you will not be able watch on Mainstream Media TV.
If you see video on my channel it does not mean I agree with all content provided.
I provide info but people should be smart enough to figure out what they think.
I am sick of people asking: where is evidence?
A lot of people is just lazy as FCK and expect everything will be given to them on a silver/golden platter!
This channel is created to give info about certain topics.
Do your own research in the particular matter you are interested in!
You can bring horse to water but you can't make him drink!
QUESTION: Why I Do What I Do?
ANSWER:
1.Read this comment section.
2.Watch and listen video (content of the video will explain everything):
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Truth-about-Answer-to-the-Question...---WHY:d
YOU SHOULD WATCH THIS as well:
I challenge you to watch it without any emotions.
You can clearly see what is good and what is bad in this twisted world!
It's worth to mention that "our ELITES" are highly involved in this particular behavior...
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-Selling-Kids-to-Brothels-and-for-Organs---Eyes-of-the-Devil-(A-Documentary-by-Polish-Film-Director-Patryk-Vega):f
COVID - Combination Of Vaccination and IDentification.
It is easier to deceive people than to convince them they have been deceived!
James Bullard - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President:
"Planned, organized, partial shut down of US economy during 2nd quarter of 2019."
We know the PLANdemic was introduced and imposed not only in the USA...
To understand what is going on, we need go back to basics.
GovernMent from Greek and Latin (combined) - consisted of 2 parts:
Govern/Kuberna (Greek) - means to rule/to guide.
Ment (Latin mente) - means mind/thought.
So connecting those 2 words means: TO RULE/GUIDE YOUR MIND/THOUGHT.
To understand what is going on we need get back to basics again: Anarchy original definition.
Not changed and adjusted by the global agenda narrative by adding for example connections with Marxism which is total BS.
In ancient Greece the chief magistrate in various Greek city states was called archon (ruler).
An Archon (Greek) - WITHOUT ruler.
True anarchist means to be person who does not want to be ruled by anyone - that's all.
If someone call himself as an anarchist but he riots and burn...
He does not know what anarchy stands for and he is using this phrase to his own gain.
It's obvious that media changed the definition of the word anarchist.
Today, by mainstream media, anarchist is called the person who burns, destroys, mainly riot.
No!!!
That's the Incendiary and Rioter - basic definition again.
For example: BLM are not anarchists.
In the words of BLM co-founder: "We are TRAINED Marxists (Communists)".
I love phrase: TRUST BUT VERIFY.
As a proof check link:
Patrice Cullors Co-Founder in Her Own Words says they are TRAINED Marxists (Communists):
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-BLM-(Marxists)---Black-Lives-Matter-is-Led-by-Trained-Marxists-(Patrice-Cullors-Co-Founder-in-Her-Own-Words)(Marxists-and-Communists):e
They were and are paid Rioters who burn and destroy.
How they were used and for what reason?
Check:
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-(MUST-WATCH)-Facts-and-Reasons-of-Destroying-Small-Business---Dr-Sherri-Tenpenny-(Destroying-Small-Business-with-Sponosored-RIOTS!):2
That's what they get for following commands from their masters:
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-BLM-Co-Founder---Labeled-a-Fraud-After-Buying-Luxury-Homes:b
THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.
It's not a medicine - It's a killer.
Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.
THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable.
Click Like, Subscribe/Follow, Share, Leave Comment and check out other videos on my channel.
The Truth Above All:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@januszkowalskii1979:e
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TheTruthAboveAll:b
Support - LBRY credits: bFJvpYc5XXXFvM7xj7P6Kh5Z8EyLZkWJcd
This Content Is Mirrored.
I am asking everyone who is watching this video to support the original creator - link provided below (if available).
In some cases it's very hard find link to creators channel because was banned or number of re-uploads.
If there is no link provided to the source (content provider) and you know it please share.
Mostly what you can find on this channel you will not be able watch on Mainstream Media TV.
If you see video on my channel it does not mean I agree with all content provided.
I provide info but people should be smart enough to figure out what they think.
I am sick of people asking: where is evidence?
A lot of people is just lazy as FCK and expect everything will be given to them on a silver/golden platter!
This channel is created to give info about certain topics.
Do your own research in the particular matter you are interested in!
You can bring horse to water but you can't make him drink!
QUESTION: Why I Do What I Do?
ANSWER:
1.Read this comment section.
2.Watch and listen video (content of the video will explain everything):
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Truth-about-Answer-to-the-Question...---WHY:d
YOU SHOULD WATCH THIS as well:
I challenge you to watch it without any emotions.
You can clearly see what is good and what is bad in this twisted world!
It's worth to mention that "our ELITES" are highly involved in this particular behavior...
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-Selling-Kids-to-Brothels-and-for-Organs---Eyes-of-the-Devil-(A-Documentary-by-Polish-Film-Director-Patryk-Vega):f
COVID - Combination Of Vaccination and IDentification.
It is easier to deceive people than to convince them they have been deceived!
James Bullard - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President:
"Planned, organized, partial shut down of US economy during 2nd quarter of 2019."
We know the PLANdemic was introduced and imposed not only in the USA...
To understand what is going on, we need go back to basics.
GovernMent from Greek and Latin (combined) - consisted of 2 parts:
Govern/Kuberna (Greek) - means to rule/to guide.
Ment (Latin mente) - means mind/thought.
So connecting those 2 words means: TO RULE/GUIDE YOUR MIND/THOUGHT.
To understand what is going on we need get back to basics again: Anarchy original definition.
Not changed and adjusted by the global agenda narrative by adding for example connections with Marxism which is total BS.
In ancient Greece the chief magistrate in various Greek city states was called archon (ruler).
An Archon (Greek) - WITHOUT ruler.
True anarchist means to be person who does not want to be ruled by anyone - that's all.
If someone call himself as an anarchist but he riots and burn...
He does not know what anarchy stands for and he is using this phrase to his own gain.
It's obvious that media changed the definition of the word anarchist.
Today, by mainstream media, anarchist is called the person who burns, destroys, mainly riot.
No!!!
That's the Incendiary and Rioter - basic definition again.
For example: BLM are not anarchists.
In the words of BLM co-founder: "We are TRAINED Marxists (Communists)".
I love phrase: TRUST BUT VERIFY.
As a proof check link:
Patrice Cullors Co-Founder in Her Own Words says they are TRAINED Marxists (Communists):
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-BLM-(Marxists)---Black-Lives-Matter-is-Led-by-Trained-Marxists-(Patrice-Cullors-Co-Founder-in-Her-Own-Words)(Marxists-and-Communists):e
They were and are paid Rioters who burn and destroy.
How they were used and for what reason?
Check:
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-(MUST-WATCH)-Facts-and-Reasons-of-Destroying-Small-Business---Dr-Sherri-Tenpenny-(Destroying-Small-Business-with-Sponosored-RIOTS!):2
That's what they get for following commands from their masters:
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-BLM-Co-Founder---Labeled-a-Fraud-After-Buying-Luxury-Homes:b
THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.
It's not a medicine - It's a killer.
Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.
THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable.
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