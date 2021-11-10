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Texas Rep.: Biden's 'BBB' stands for something else | STINCHFIELD on Newsmax
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490 views • November 10, 2021
Representatives Pat Fallon and Mo Brooks join STINCHFIELD to discuss the provisions of President Biden's desired 'Build Back Better' agenda. - via STINCHFIELD with Grant Stinchfield, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
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