FBI REVEALS TRUMP PERSONALLY CALLED FLORIDA POLICE TO THANK THEM FOR INVESTIGATING EPSTEIN❗

Sky News host Rita Panahi reacts to new revelations in the latest batch of the Epstein files.





“Newly released FBI documents show Donald Trump personally called the police chief in Palm Beach, Florida, back in 2006 to thank him for investigating Jeffrey Epstein and told him to focus on the disgraced financier's evil accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell,” Ms Panahi said.





“ABC reports the former Palm Beach police chief who investigated Jeffrey Epstein told the FBI he had received a call from Donald Trump in 2006 saying ‘thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this.





“We’re talking about a period here before Epstein was charged and convicted.”





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFaMRnDvy7M