BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FBI REVEALS TRUMP PERSONALLY CALLED FLORIDA POLICE TO THANK THEM FOR INVESTIGATING EPSTEIN❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
709 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 1 day ago

Sky News host Rita Panahi reacts to new revelations in the latest batch of the Epstein files.


“Newly released FBI documents show Donald Trump personally called the police chief in Palm Beach, Florida, back in 2006 to thank him for investigating Jeffrey Epstein and told him to focus on the disgraced financier's evil accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell,” Ms Panahi said.


“ABC reports the former Palm Beach police chief who investigated Jeffrey Epstein told the FBI he had received a call from Donald Trump in 2006 saying ‘thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this.


“We’re talking about a period here before Epstein was charged and convicted.”


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFaMRnDvy7M

Keywords
fbijeffrey epsteinpresident donald john trumpsky newsrita panahi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

Lance D Johnson
Trump vows to block West Bank annexation in closed-door meeting with Muslim leaders

Trump vows to block West Bank annexation in closed-door meeting with Muslim leaders

Patrick Lewis
Trump administration defies court order on due process for deported Venezuelan migrants

Trump administration defies court order on due process for deported Venezuelan migrants

Laura Harris
Middle East on the brink: U.S.-Iran talks stall as military threats loom

Middle East on the brink: U.S.-Iran talks stall as military threats loom

Kevin Hughes
The Final Plot: How Netanyahu is Manipulating Trump into a Catastrophic War with Iran

The Final Plot: How Netanyahu is Manipulating Trump into a Catastrophic War with Iran

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy