TORTURING THE TRUTH
What is happening
The Corbett Report

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/torture/

We all know that torture is bad, but are we really aware of how much of the narrative of the past two decades was constructed on torture testimony? Do we know the CIA contractors who developed the torture program or the steps that the intelligence agencies took to cover up their illegal activities? And, when we connect the dots, are we prepared to face the parallels between the torture regime and the biosecurity regime? If you haven't followed the twists and turns in the torture story since my 2008 podcast on the subject, buckle up. It's going to be a wild ride.

